Police Arrest Two In 7-11 Robbery

Third Squad detectives report the arrests of two individuals for a robbery that occurred on Jan. 16 at 4:52 p.m. in Floral Park.

According to detectives, Floral Park Police responded for a 911 call for a man with a knife at 7-11 located at 287 Jericho Tpke. Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male entered the store and went behind the counter. The subject displayed a knife and a struggled ensued with a male employee. The employee, 44, subdued the subject after suffering injuries. At this time a female subject was placing merchandise under her clothing, exited without making a payment and remained in the vicinity of the building. James Kovatch, 34, of Great Neck, and Amanda Mathews, 40, of Brooklyn, were arrested.

The victim suffered lacerations to his left shoulder, hip and a puncture to his right shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Kovatch and Mathews are charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. Kovatch has an additional charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were arraigned on Jan. 17.