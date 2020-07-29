Floral Park Bellerose School District Meeting Notes – July 2, 2020

The Annual Reorganization and Regular Meetings of the Board of Education of the Floral Park-Bellerose Elementary School District were conducted on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Floral Park-Bellerose School Library via teleconference. Newly elected Trustee Mrs. Laura Trentacoste was administered the Constitutional Oath of Office by District Clerk Marybeth Altobelli.

For the 2019-2020 school year:

The Board unanimously elected Laura Ferone, President, and Douglas Madden, Vice President, of the Board of Education. The President, Vice President and Audit Committee members were administered the Oath of Office. President Ferone and Trustee Vigo were unanimously elected as the Floral Park-Bellerose School District Trustees on the Sewanhaka Central High School District Board of Education.

The following dates were approved as regular meeting dates for the Board of Education for the 2020-2021 school year: July 2, 2020, August 20, 2020, September 14, 2020, October 19, 2020, November 9, 2020, December 7, 2020, January 11, 2021, February 10, 2021, March 8, 2021, April 12, 2021, May 10, 2021, May 18, 2021 and June 7, 2021.

The following date was approved as a workshop meeting date for the Board of Education for the 2020-2021 school year: April 20, 2021.

The following appointments were unanimously approved by the Board: Appointment of School District Clerk for the 2020-2021 school year; Appointment of School District Treasurer for the 2020-2021 school year; Denise Longobardi – District Claims Auditor; First National Bank of Long Island, Flushing Bank – designated depositories; Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck & Co., PC – District Independent Auditor; R.S. Abrams & Co. – District Accountant; Capital Market Advisors – Financial Advisor; Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP – Bond Counsel; The Omni Group, Inc. – Annuity Programs; Seneca Consulting Group – Affordable Care Act Consultants; Frazer & Feldman, LLP – School District Counsel; Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital – District Medical Physician; Dr. Kathleen Sottile – Assistant Purchasing Agent; Michael Fabiano – Trustee on Board of Nassau County Schools Cooperative Worker Compensation Self-Insured Trust, Records Management Officer, Records Access Officer, Purchasing Agent and Civil Rights Compliance Officer; Dr. Juli Mulcahy – District Wellness Coordinator, Title IX Coordinator and Assistant to the Treasurer; Paul Gustafsson – ADA Coordinator for the 2020-2021 school year; Daniel Cunneely – Data Privacy Officer for the 2020-2021 school year; Millie DelGreco – Appointment of Acting School District Clerk for the 2020-2021 school year; New Hyde Park Illustrated and Anton Media Group – Official Newspaper; Board of Education Policies for: District Investments #5220, Purchasing #5410, Procurement of Goods and Services #5411, Alternative Formats for Instructional Materials #5412 and Uniform Grant Guidance for Federal Awards #5413.

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING – JULY 2, 2020

The Regular Meeting of the Board immediately followed the Reorganization Meeting.

The Board conducted a public hearing on the District-Wide School Safety Plan. The District-Wide School Safety Plan can be reviewed on the school district website. Questions or comments can be sent to Mr. Paul Gustafsson at pgustafsson@fpbsd.org.

Minutes of the June 1, 2020 and the June 17, 2020 Regular Meetings, Treasurer’s Report and Schedule of Disbursements were approved or accepted as submitted.

Trustee Trentacoste reported that she recently attended a number of New York State School Boards Association webinars in June. The first webinar discussed budgeting in uncertain times. Trustee Trentacoste stated that it is expected the Governor will not fully fund State Aid and that district’s across New York State will need to prioritize how they will reallocate money to cover the costs of PPE. Trustee Trentacoste also attended a three-part series on re-opening schools. Trustee Trentacoste stated that there are many unknowns on reopening; however, staff and the community members have been working diligently to return students to the classrooms. Dr. Sottile and President Ferone are currently on the School District Task Force and have been handling issues involving transportation, facilities, scheduling, health and safety. Finally, Trustee Trentacoste stated she was honored to have been re-elected to serve a second term on the Board of Education of the Floral Park-Bellerose School District. Trustee Trentacoste thanked the community and stated that it is an honor to serve them.

HIGH SCHOOL: Sewanhaka Central High School District Board of Education Trustee Vigo reported that the District has been actively discussing the reopening of schools in September. There are three models in review: The first model includes a return to school in the normal fashion, the second model includes a return to school with limitations and the third model is remote learning with no return. The District will be planning formalized graduation ceremonies on July 25, 2020. All five high schools will host graduation ceremonies on their football fields to adhere to the social distance guidelines. Trustee Vigo asked the families to come out and support the graduates.

Sewanhaka Central High School District Board of Education Trustee Ferone announced that she has been corresponding with Assemblywoman Solages, Senator Kaplan and district residents discussing the impacts of not reopening the schools. Some of these concerns include hunger, abuse, neglect, widening the academic gap, problems with anxiety and depression as well as increased drug and alcohol abuse. Trustee Ferone has also been in contact with Patrick Longo, NYSSBA representative, and has had multiple conversations asking NYSSBA to advocate the needs of students across the State as virtual learning has had a disadvantage, in particular, for special education students. Trustee Ferone stated that they are all working diligently to fight for the best interest of all students.

SUPERINTENDENT: Dr. Sottile reported that the 2019-20 school year presented many challenges and required an unprecedented coordinated effort on behalf of the children. Despite these circumstances, the District ended a very difficult school year on an overwhelmingly positive note. The annual school budget successfully passed, and Dr. Sottile thanked the many stakeholders throughout the community who came together on behalf of the students. Sixth-grade students celebrated graduation car parades at each school. Dr. Sottile sent a huge thank you to all who contributed to this success and on a personal note, Dr. Sottile thanked the Board of Education for their unending support while leading the District throughout this difficult time. Dr. Sottile reported that New York State was granted permission by the Governor to run the Extended School Year summer programs in person for special education students. All precautionary measures were taken to provide the students with a safe and productive summer experience. The program runs from July 1st through August 11th with students attending both remotely and in person. Dr. Sottile applauded Dr. Juli Mulcahy for creating this program and for giving students the opportunity to attend summer school instruction. The District also created a summer school “Summer Activity Center.” Please visit the school website to view the incredible menu of projects, virtual field trips and hands on experiences for all the children. Dr. Sottile stated that, although no guidance has been received from the Governor, the District has formed a Re-Entry Task Force Committee consisting of approximately 42 members of administrators, staff and parents who will review the many possible scenarios for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year. This task force met for the first general session and will be working all summer to ensure that all safety protocols are in place.

Board approval or acceptance was granted to the following:

Educational Programs: Committee on Preschool Special Education reports; Committees on Special Education reports; Subcommittee on Special Education reports; Section 504 Committee reports; Special Education Contracts for Kathy Sweeney, Drama Kids, Dramatic Difference LLC; Clinical Staffing Resources, Health Source Group, Horizon Healthcare Staffing, Consulting that Makes a Difference, Access 7 Services, New York Therapy Placement Services, Michael J. Cunningham, Variety Child Learning Center, Development Disabilities Institute, Dr. Stephen M. Perret and Long Island Neuropsychological Consultants.

Personnel: .2 Certified School Guidance Counselor and Actions/Appointments, Resignations and Leaves of Absences for both Certified and Non-Certified Personnel.

Business: 2020-21 School District Tax Levy; Authorization for Signatures on Accounts Payable Checks; New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal Renewal; Textbook Central/Tel Logic Inc. Contract; Nassau BOCES Letter of Intent for JAMF Cloud Renewal/Migration; New York Association for Pupil Transportation Membership; Nassau County Directors of School Facilities Purchasing Consortium Approval of Cooperative Bids; Nassau BOCES Bid Award for Fire Extinguishers and Services; FPBS Irrigation 2018-19 Capital Project Change Order; FPBS and JLCS Facilities Expansion Electrical Contract payments; JLCS Facilities Expansion Plumbing Capital Project Change Order; FPBS Facilities Expansion Mechanical Contract and Construction Manager Payments; JLCS Rooftop Unit Replacement Payment; Syntax Agreement for Website Hosting; Disposal of Equipment and Bus #37 and Budget Transfers.