Floral Park Bellerose School District Meeting Notes – June 1, 2020

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District of the Towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead was held via teleconference on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Minutes of the May 11, 2020 Regular Meeting, Treasurer’s Report and Schedule of Disbursements were approved or accepted as submitted.

Dr. Sottile was pleased to recognize the following students who received a perfect score on last year’s NYS Tests in both Mathematics and English; students who participated in the Leadership University Model UN held January 25th and the PTA Reflections Program winners:

RECOGNITION OF STUDENTS WHO RECEIVED A PERFECT SCORE ON LAST YEAR’S NYS TESTS.

JLCS:

Stephen Mathew, grade 6 mathematics

Aaminah Khondker, grade 4 mathematics

Helen Lin, grade 4 mathematics

Christina DePaola, grade 3 mathematics

FPBS:

Fiona So, grade 6 English Languages Arts

Ava Alperin, grade 6 mathematics

Gabriel DeTorrontegui, grade 6 mathematics

Samuel Ammirati, grade 5 mathematics

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATION IN LEADERSHIP UNIVERSITY MODEL UN HELD

JANUARY 25, 2020

Marwa Alami

Kate Catterson

Tulah Chatterton

Chloe Edwards

Sophie Mascari

Fatima Razvi

Roopanshi Rampal

Harry Schlechter

Gwendolyn Tom

Anna Von Holten

PTA REFLECTIONS to STATE LEVEL

Genevieve Olin

Sonia Chatterton

Anna Ciaffone

The Board conducted the Public Hearing for the proposed 2020-21 school budget to be presented to the voters on June 9, 2020. A review of the questions and answers can be found on the school district website.

Board: President Ferone congratulated the students who were recognized for receiving awards. President Ferone read three Distinguished Service Resolutions for the following staff members who will be retiring: Joanne Neligan, Maria Bennett and Maryanne King. President Ferone announced that the district will be hiring a new music teacher, Mr. David Elyaho, and welcomed him to the community. President Ferone was honored to announced the following tenure appointments and thanked them for the amazing job they have done for the district: Alyssa D’Amato, Music; Christina Saunders, Elementary Teacher; Melissa Soldati, Elementary Teacher and Alyson Parla, School Psychologist.

Superintendent: Dr. Sottile reported that the last day of instruction for students will be June 17, 2020. Dr. Sottile stated that initial and thoughtful conversations have begun regarding the reentry of students to the classrooms in September. The District is waiting for guidance on the parameters to reopen and has established a reentry task force, which includes all stakeholders, parents and students. Dr. Sottile was pleased to announce that principals, assistant principals, teachers, staff and PTA’s have been busy planning sixth grade graduation parades, virtual award ceremonies, graduation videos and other surprises. All information can be located on the school district website.

Board acceptance or approval was granted for the following:

Educational: Committee on Preschool Special Education reports; Committee on Special Education reports; Subcommittee on Special Education reports; Section 504 reports and Special Education Contracts for PT Care Plus, All Island Kids Therapy and Changing Behavior Inc.

Personnel: Tenure Appointments for Teachers: Alyssa D’Amato, Christina Saunders, Melissa Soldati and Allyson Parla; Probationary Appointment; Resignations and Leaves of Absences for both Certified and NonCertified Personnel and Election Worker Personnel.

Business: Distinguished Service Resolutions for: Joanne Neligan, Maria Bennett and Maryanne King; Sixth Grade Awards and Checks; 2019-20 School Calendar Revision; Nassau County Schools Cooperative Workers Compensation Self-Insured Trust Payment; FPBS and JLCS Security Upgrades 2018-19 Capital Projects payments; 2020-21 Buildings and Grounds Bid Extensions and Landscaping; 2020-2021; Nassau BOCES Letter of Intent for Outsourced Network Support; Acceptance of Donations; Budget Transfers and Stipulation of Agreement between the Floral Park-Bellerose School District and the CSEA Custodial Unit.