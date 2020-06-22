Franklin Square Woman Arrested In Hit And Run In Floral Park

The Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad detectives report the arrest of a Franklin Square woman for an incident that occurred on Sunday, June 14 at 12:16 a.m. in Floral Park.

According to detectives, Kristen Gerakaris, 33, while driving in the westbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike, just east of Emerson Avenue, struck a 38-year-old male pedestrian, her ex-boyfriend, whom she had a dispute with and left the scene without stopping. The victim, who suffered a head injury, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was admitted and listed in serious condition.

A subsequent investigation identified the vehicle as well as the driver. Gerakaris was located and placed under arrest on Wednesday, June 17. She is charged with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident.

Submitted by NCPD