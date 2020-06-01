Obituary: Rosaleen Kelly

Rosaleen Kelly (nee Quinn) passed away of natural causes on May 22 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT at the age of 83. A lifelong resident of Nassau County, Ro’s husband of over 50 years Brendan J. Kelly, predeceased her as did her sisters Maureen Brennan and Eileen Foley. She is survived by her children Brendan Kelly

(Donna), Kieran Aston (Dave) and Eileen Brown (Paul) all of Fairfield, CT, 7 grandchildren and sisters Grace Lynch and Kathleen Glennon.

Born in 1936 in Floral Park the youngest in a family of five girls, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead. After a secretarial career in Manhattan, Ro would go on to meet her husband on a trip to her mother’s native Ireland and the two settled into a home in Levittown where they would raise their children. An avid golfer, Ro worked for many years as a starter at the Eisenhower Park Golf Course where she was beloved by its many regulars. In her later years, she would relocate to Connecticut to be near her grandchildren for whom she held a deep affection. She will be interred alongside her husband at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury Long in a private service.