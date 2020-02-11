Village Swears In Deputy Clerk

At the village’s most recent board meeting, Mayor Dominick Longobardi swore-in the village’s new deputy clerk Rosaleen Shea.

“After many, many years of wonderful service and great efforts for the village and our residents and all of us [the board] on a daily basis because I know that I call three or four times a day, I want to thank Lauren Killigrew for everything that you’ve done for all of us and we wish you all the best in your retirement,” Longobardi said. “I know this isn’t your last meeting, but the reason why we’re doing this now is because Laurie is still going to be with us for some time as we transition in this new position. So I want to thank you for that as well. This is not goodbye, but we’ll definitely see you after your retirement.”

Shea is no stranger to local village government.

“Many of you may know Rosaleen,” Longobardi explained. “She comes to us from Bellerose where she has served the village there for many years. If you hear rumors that I stole her, yes we did. We are very lucky. I have spoken to [Bellerose] mayor Ken Moore, he’s not mad at me.”