Local Crime Report

Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Elmont

The Nassau County Police Department’s Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a St. Albans man for attempted murder that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 3:55 p.m. in Elmont.

According to detectives, defendant John Thorpe, 71, got into a verbal argument with a 66-year-old male inside of Ebony Cards and Gifts, located at 2107 Dutch Broadway. Thorpe exited the store and retrieved a knife from his car. Upon returning to the store he stabbed the victim in the neck causing a deep laceration causing substantial pain, swelling and bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Upon police arrival, Thorpe began to struggle with officers, flailing his arms in an attempt to prevent them from placing him into custody. He eventually complied with the officers’ demands and was placed under arrest.

Thorpe is charged with second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 26 at First District Court, Hempstead.

Suspect In Covert Avenue 7-Eleven Robbery Arrested

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a male victim, who was sitting in his car in the Crunch Fitness parking lot at 2212 Centre Ave. in Bellmore was approached by Robert Wong who asked the victim if he was his Uber driver, then displayed a handgun and demanded the victim get out of his car and hand over his wallet. Wong then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene northbound on Centre Avenue. Responding First Precinct officers located the car and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over. Wong refused to pull over and drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the car at a safe distance and observed the vehicle enter the Southern State Parkway heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. Wong then made a U-turn, attempted to exit the parkway and lost control of the vehicle crashing into a guardrail. He then attempted to flee the scene, actively resisting officers who were forced to utilize an ECD (taser) to subdue him. He was then placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

During the attempt to initiate a vehicle stop, an officer sustained a wrist injury while avoiding a collision with the stolen vehicle and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During his arrest processing, detectives discovered that Wong was responsible for the robbery at the 7-Eleven on 156 Covert Ave. in Stewart Manor that happened in September of 2019, among other robberies in Plainview and Wantagh.

Wong is charged with three counts of second-degree robbery for the 2019 robberies. He is also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the Bellmore incident.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Jan. 3.

61-Year-Old Man Robbed At Gunpoint In NHP

The Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad reports the details of a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7:15 p.m. in New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, a 61-year-old male victim exited the rear of 1586 Hillside Ave. when he was approached by two unknown males. The subjects, who were wearing black ski masks, pushed the victim and took a bag from his possession, which contained money and credit cards. When the subjects fled the scene, one of the males pointed a handgun at the victim. The subjects then fled the scene in a beige/silver Chevrolet suburban northbound on New Hyde Park Road towards Hillside Avenue. The victim was not injured.

The subjects are described as approximately 6’0” tall and 5’6” tall. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.