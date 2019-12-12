Village Employees Honored For Years Of Service

At a recent board meeting, Mayor Dominick Longobardi and the village board presented New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) Public Service Recognition Certificates to village employees who have reached milestones in their careers for their many years of service to Floral Park. One of the honorees this year was Shirley Gartner who has given 30 years to the village.

In 1989, Gartner was hired as a neighborhood aide/school crossing guard. One of her duties as a neighborhood aide is to be a meter person who checks parked cars for expired meters and permits. As a school crossing guard, Gartner was originally assigned to the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Plainfield Avenue. After fully recovering from a total ankle replacement last year, she is now assigned to the school crossing at Our Lady of Victory School on Bellmore Street. Gartner handles both of these very important tasks calmly and always with a smile. She has lived in Floral Park for more than 40 years and has two children. Her daughter Amy is a NYPD police officer while her son Robert works for the Floral Park Department of Public Works and is also a Floral Park volunteer firefighter. In her free time, you can find Gartner in her kitchen cooking and baking. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Two of her favorite things are shopping and talking with friends. Gartner’s dedication and willingness to help have made her a valuable asset to the police department.

The second honoree at the meeting was Thomas McCarthy, who is a lieutenant with the Floral Park Police Department.

McCarthy joined the Floral Park Police Department in August 1989 as a police officer and was promoted to sergeant in 2007. He was promoted to lieutenant last year. A life-long resident of Floral Park, McCarthy still lives in the village with his wife Marie and their four children Caroline, Jackie, Maura and Thomas. He has been a member of several Floral Park organizations including South Side Civic Association and Knights of Columbus. When his children were younger, he also coached Indians basketball and assisted his wife with CCD, PTA and Girl Scouts. McCarthy’s sense of humor and professionalism are an asset to the police department and the residents of Floral Park.

Other employees who also reached milestones in their careers for their years of service, but were not in attendance at the meeting are: police officer Ken Kratochvil, court clerk Donald Phillips, recreation center employee Wendy Bilka, sergeant Stephen Derenze and police officers Mark Cunningham, Michael Hearne and Robert Pedley.